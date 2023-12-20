A man has died two days after being shot outside a bar in Minneapolis, officials said.

Franclin Ignacio Orellana, 44, of Blaine, died Monday morning at HCMC from gunshot wounds to his head and neck, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday night.

Orellana was shot about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of SE. Hennepin Avenue outside Ray J's American Grill shortly after a fight inside the establishment, police said.

Officers arrived to find Orellana down in the intersection and people performing CPR on him, according to police. Officers took over life-saving measures until he was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC, police said.

Police suspect that Orellana approached a vehicle and was shot by the driver who was leaving the scene.

Officials have announced no arrests in connection with the killing.