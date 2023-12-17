A man sustained potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds early Saturday in an apparent fight in a northeast Minneapolis bar that turned into a shooting outside, police said.

Minneapolis police officers responded to the 500 block of East Hennepin Avenue shortly after 2 a.m., according to a media alert.

In the intersection of 5th Street East and East Hennepin Avenue, police found a man in his 40s with "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds" was receiving CPR. Officers continued administering CPR until the man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting happened after an altercation that started in a bar continued outside, where others intervened. As one man who had been involved was driving away, he shot another man who approached the vehicle. The shooter drove off.

The case is under investigation and no arrests have been made, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.