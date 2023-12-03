A man died on the scene after a shooting in an Edina strip mall parking lot Saturday, according to a City of Edina press release.

Police arrived to the 3500 block of 70th Street West around 9 p.m. and found the man badly injured. Paramedics and police officers tried to save him, but he died at the scene, the press release said.

A 21-year-old Minneapolis man who stayed at the scene was arrested on suspicion of murder. The suspect is believed to have known the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

The death is Edina's second homicide in less than two weeks. A man was fatally stabbed at an Edina bus stop near the Edina Cub Foods in November.

Reporter Paul Walsh contributed to this report.