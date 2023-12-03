A man died on the scene after a shooting in an Edina strip mall parking lot Saturday, according to a City of Edina press release.
Police arrived to the 3500 block of 70th Street West around 9 p.m. and found the man badly injured. Paramedics and police officers tried to save him, but he died at the scene, the press release said.
A 21-year-old Minneapolis man who stayed at the scene was arrested on suspicion of murder. The suspect is believed to have known the victim. The investigation is ongoing.
The death is Edina's second homicide in less than two weeks. A man was fatally stabbed at an Edina bus stop near the Edina Cub Foods in November.
Reporter Paul Walsh contributed to this report.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man dies, suspect arrested in Edina shooting
A man has been arrested following a fatal Saturday night shooting in a strip mall parking lot in Edina.
Local
An Iron Range region could lose ambulance service
The city of Nashwauk operates the emergency service but faces a growing deficit from escalating costs and unmatched reimbursement rates.
Local
With juveniles committing more serious crimes, these local leaders are seeking solutions
A group of local leaders and law enforcement officials will make recommendations to the Legislature in February.
Local
19-year-old man dies in landslide at Minneopa State Park near Mankato
Authorities say a man became trapped under earth that collapsed near the Minneopa Falls.
West Metro
Minnesota murder suspect who fled ahead of guilty verdicts captured in Detroit
Michael Harlan was convicted of murder and manslaughter for selling fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone that led to a fatal overdose.