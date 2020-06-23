A man died and another man was critically injured in a stabbing in downtown Minneapolis Monday afternoon.
Three men who knew each other were walking on Nicollet Mall near S. 6th Street at 4:39 p.m. The men started to argue and two were stabbed, said Department spokesman John Elder.
The two victims were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one died and another is in critical condition. The suspect was also injured during the incident and went to a hospital for treatment. He checked himself out and isn’t in custody, said Elder.
DAVID CHANEN
