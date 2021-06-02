One man died and two others were rescued Tuesday night after a canoe capsized on Gervais Lake in Little Canada.

Rescue teams arrived at the lake about 7 p.m. after getting a call about a canoe carrying three people overturning.

Rescuers pulled two males from the water alive, but could not immediately find a third who went under and did not resurface, said Roy Magnuson, a spokesman for the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

Ramsey County patrol deputies, the county's Water Patrol and Dive Team and Little Canada Fire found the body of the missing man about 11:15 p.m., Magnuson said.

The name of the deceased man was not released, but family members on the scene were notified, Magnuson said.

