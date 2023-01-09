One man died when two snowmobiles and an ATV broke through the ice on a western Minnesota lake after dark over the weekend, officials said.
The Otter County Sheriff's Office said it was alerted at about 7:25 p.m. Saturday of the recreational vehicles in the water on the northeast side of Otter Tail Lake.
A 64-year-old man from nearby Ottertail was pulled from the water, taken by ambulance to a hospital and died shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said.
All the others on the vehicles were accounted for, but the Sheriff's Office has yet to say how many there were or whether any of them were injured.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man dies after 2 snowmobiles, ATV break through ice on Otter Tail Lake after dark
One man died when two snowmobiles and an ATV broke through the ice on a western Minnesota lake after dark over the weekend, officials said.The…
Rochester
Boy, 12, dies after hitting tree while snowmobiling in southeastern Minnesota
The crash occurred about 10 miles southwest of Wabasha.
South Metro
Woman shot, critically wounded outside Amazon warehouse in Lakeville
A man believed to be involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Minneapolis
One critically injured in north Minneapolis house fire
Three dogs were rescued from the home on 45th Avenue N.
Politics
Legalized sports gambling faces decent odds this session at Legislature
Core question is who controls the games: teams, tribes or tracks.