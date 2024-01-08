A man was found dead in a garbage bin in north Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon, and police are investigating.
The man's body was found in a bin in the garage of an abandoned home on the 700 block of 30th Avenue North, according to Minneapolis police.
Police termed the death suspicious.
Investigators are trying to piece together the circumstances around the man's death, police said in a statement Sunday.
Police have not released the man's name. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release his name and the cause of his death.
