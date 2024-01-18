A 20-year-old Columbia Heights man is charged with murder in a fatal shooting Monday at the Quarry Shopping Center northeast Minneapolis.

Barqadle Abdullahi Barqadle waited in the parking lot of the busy retail mall until police arrived to the call of a shooting around 3:45 p.m. He was arrested and charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the killing of a 19-year-old man not yet identified by medical examiners.

Charges say that Barqadle, who remains in custody, waived police over to the deceased man who had been shot in the chest. Barqadle said the man shot himself, but evidence suggests Barqadle fired the gun from inside his sweatshirt hoodie pocket, charges say.

Video surveillance from the parking lot showed the men fall out of a Tesla in the parking lot. They were fighting until the victim suddenly stopped moving, hunched over and fell to the ground where officers found him.

Barqadle told officers that the victim was acting crazy and playing with the gun as Barqadle drove the Tesla. He parked and the altercation inside the vehicle poured into the parking lot.

"The front pocket of [Barqadle's] hoodie had been blown apart and there appeared to be a bullet hole in his jacket, suggesting that the gun was fired from inside the hoodie pocket with the bullet going through his coat and into Victim," charges say.

It's believed that the gun is connected to another homicide in St. Paul from Jan. 1. Charges say that the person associated with the gun in that case told police that he gave the gun to Barqadle.

Abdifatah Abdillahi, 23, of Roseville, was shot to death during a New Year's gathering at a home in the 1600 block of Van Buren Avenue, police said.

No arrests had been announced. Anyone with information can call police at (651) 266-5650.