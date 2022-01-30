A man was in custody Sunday after police said he crashed a stolen pickup truck into Bloomington squad cars, then led them on a chase on Interstate 494.

When police were able to stop the vehicle, officers had to negotiate with him before he gave himself up.

Brooklyn Park Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley said the truck, a 2005 white Ford Silverado with a red plow attached to the front, was stolen at 3 a.m. Jan. 23 from the Lupient Nissan dealership at 7910 Lakeland Av. N. in Brooklyn Park. The thief left behind a stolen Jeep, Bruley said.

At 5 a.m. Sunday, Bloomington police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked on a business lot on the 6500 block of Cecilia Circle in Bloomington.

Police arrived to find the truck with the front plow attachment and a person inside who appeared to be passed out, according to a Bloomington Police news release.

When the driver woke, he fled in the truck, crashing into squad cars as he left the parking lot. Police pursued him on eastbound Interstate 494 with speeds reaching 90 to 100 miles per hour, Bloomington police reported. Assisting police agencies used stop sticks on I-494, to disable the truck's tires.

A Bloomington police officer performed a maneuver that forced the driver of the stolen truck to exit I-494 at Dodd Road. The truck got stuck in the snow.

"Officers on the scene negotiated with the male until he ultimately left the vehicle and cooperated with being taken into custody," the Bloomington police said in their news release. "A handgun was recovered inside the vehicle."

The suspect was booked at the Bloomington Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing police. The other agencies assisting in the pursuit were the South St. Paul, Mendota Heights and Inver Grove Heights police and the State Patrol, the department said.