A 30-year-old man suspected of killing his mother in an Uptown condo in March has been captured in western Kentucky, officials said.

Police in the city of Murray said they learned of a warrant out of Hennepin County for the arrest of Nicholas DeRousse and received information that he was in Central Park, located within the city. Officers found DeRousse on Thursday and arrested him in connection with the death on March 17 of Stephanie DeRousse, 60.

Nicholas DeRousse remains in the Calloway County jail as of Monday morning pending his return to Minnesota on charges of second-degree murder. The criminal complaint, filed on Wednesday, has yet to be made public.

Stephanie DeRousse died from numerous blunt force injuries including pressure to her neck, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said last week.

Officers went to the building just north of Bde Maka Ska in the 3100 block of W. Lake Street and located her body in her condo, according to the medical examiner.

Police spokesman Brian Feintech said his department received a request for officers to check on DeRousse's welfare because she "hadn't been heard from for several days."

About 10 days after DeRousse's death, according to a police theft report, one of her sons reported that a family member took from her condo a $2,800 watch and a ring and bracelet made by Tiffany.