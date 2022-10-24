A man accidentally shot himself in the leg over the weekend while at an autumnal amusement attraction in Brooklyn Park that draws families, officials said.

The single gunshot occurred Saturday at the Twin Cities Maze, 109th Avenue N. and Hwy. 169, police said. The gun went off while the man was bending over in a tent-covered corn pit that people play in, police Inspector Elliot Faust said.

The 38-year-old man from Circle Pines called 911 to report what happened before he was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wound, Faust said. The gunfire did not strike anyone else, and police were withholding his name because they consider him a victim.

Faust said the man did have a government-issued permit to carry a firearm in public and was not doing anything illegal.

The discharge of his handgun "does not affect his permit to carry," Faust said. "At this point, we are considering the incident an accident."