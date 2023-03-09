A man was killed in his home in Grand Marais, Minn., and a suspect has been arrested, officials said.

A statement from the Cook County Sheriff's Office said deputies were told of someone dying after an altercation, and they arrived at the home shortly after 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, where they located a 78-year-old man with "multiple areas of trauma to the head."

Sheriff Pat Eliasen identified the victim on Thursday as Lawrence V. Scully. In 2014, Scully came up short in his bid for mayor of Grand Marais, a popular getaway destination on the Lake Superior shore.

A 28-year-old man who was known to the victim reported the altercation to the Sheriff's Office, was arrested and remains jailed as of Thursday morning. The Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the suspect.

Officials have yet to explain any of the circumstances behind the killing, but Eliasen did tell the Star Tribune that the two men "had experienced conflict in the past where an [order for protection] was applied for. I am not 100% sure if it was ever granted."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the Sheriff's Office with the homicide investigation.