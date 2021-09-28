A 35-year-old man has been given a sentence topping 11 years for fatally shooting a woman in St. Paul while he was on probation for a weapons offense.

Antoine L. Powell, of St. Paul, was sentenced Monday before Ramsey County District Judge Shawn Bartsh after having pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting on Sept. 3, 2020, that killed Anna Marie Wagener, 41, of St. Paul, and severely wounded another woman.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Powell will serve about 6⅔ years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Powell was on probation at the time of the shootings for a weapons offense in 2014 out of Hennepin County. Court records also show that he has three convictions in Minnesota for drugs, three for bringing drugs or alcohol into jail, and one each for assault and credit card fraud.

Neither police nor prosecutors have offered a motive behind Wagener's death. Investigators said at the time that they believed that Powell and Wagener knew each other.

Police officers arrived at Arcade Street and E. Cook Avenue shortly before 3:40 a.m. and saw Wagener with gunshot wounds to her chest and leg. She died at the scene. An autopsy found that she had been shot six times.

The officers learned that missing were her cellphone and her handgun. She had recently obtained a government-issued permit to carry a firearm and the gun "because the area where she lived wasn't safe," the charging document read.

Surveillance video from the area showed Wagener pulling out a handgun from her waistband, then walking out of view. Police squads arrived 10 minutes later.

