It’s been a pretty tough year for many of us.

That’s why we’re challenging readers to create us a hopeful, heartfelt or healing video postcard to the world to say goodbye to 2020 on an optimistic note. Recite your favorite poem or prayer or sing or play a beloved song. We’re open to puppets, pets, animation or dancing, anything that might make us smile, as long as it’s something you created.

Upload your video of one minute or less here by midnight Dec. 16. We’ll make all the videos available for viewing here and publish our favorites and the winner of a reader’s choice vote on Dec. 31.