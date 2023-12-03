Samson Walters, the 16-year-old hockey player from Hugo, Minn., involved in a collision on his way to school last week, died Saturday, according to a GoFundMe set up for his family.

"He was an amazing, talented, kind boy who was loved by everyone who got the honor to meet him," the GoFundMe says.

Walters was driving one of three vehicles involved in a crash just before 8 a.m. last Wednesday in Grant, Minn., at Jamaca Avenue and Justen Trail.

Few details about the crash are available. Walters and a 40-year-old man from Stillwater were transported to Regions Hospital by ambulance, according to information from Washington County Sheriff spokesperson Laura Perkins. A 47-year-old woman from St. Paul was treated on the scene.

The county did not name the victim, but he was identified in social media posts by family and on the GoFundMe.

Walters played on the Junior Gold 16 team with the Mahtomedi Youth Hockey Association, according to the team roster.

In a show of support for Walters while he was in the hospital, members of the hockey community left hockey sticks outside of homes.

State Patrol is reconstructing the crash, but results are pending, according to Perkins.