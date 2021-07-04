KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Twins open the second half of the 2021 season this afternoon in the 90-degree heat and humidity of a Kansas City Fourth. They're hoping for fireworks, but have one fewer weapon to launch them.
Nelson Cruz has been bothered by a stiff neck for two weeks now, ever since he slept on it wrong in Texas. It's still bugging him, so Twins manager Rocco Baldelli decided to give him Sunday off, though he's still available off the bench.
Miguel Sanó, who has become part of a platoon arrangement with Max Kepler recently, will replace Cruz, his first start against a right-handed pitcher in a couple of weeks. Josh Donaldson, who suffered a strained hamstring during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Royals, is also out of the lineup.
Coincidentally, the AL All-Star team will be announced later this afternoon (4:30 p.m., ESPN), and Cruz is the leading candidate, along with Jose Berrios and Taylor Rogers, to represent the Twins next week in Denver.
Kenta Maeda is on the mound to close the weeklong road trip, hoping to redeem himself for his ugly start to open the trip last Tuesday in Chicago. Maeda allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings against the White Sox, walking five hitters. The Twins haven't won in a week, dropping all five games on this road trip to close the season's first half with a 33-48 record.
Here are the lineups for today's 1:10 p.m. start in sweltering Kauffman Stadium:
TWINS
Arraez 3B
Polanco 2B
Larnach LF
Kirilloff 1B
Jeffers C
Kepler RF
Sanó DH
Gordon CF
Simmons SS
Maeda RHP
ROYALS
Merrifield 2B
Benintendi LF
Santana 1B
Perez DH
O'Hearn RF
Dozier 3B
Dyson CF
Rivero C
Lopez SS
Keller RHP