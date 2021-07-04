KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Twins open the second half of the 2021 season this afternoon in the 90-degree heat and humidity of a Kansas City Fourth. They're hoping for fireworks, but have one fewer weapon to launch them.

Nelson Cruz has been bothered by a stiff neck for two weeks now, ever since he slept on it wrong in Texas. It's still bugging him, so Twins manager Rocco Baldelli decided to give him Sunday off, though he's still available off the bench.

Miguel Sanó, who has become part of a platoon arrangement with Max Kepler recently, will replace Cruz, his first start against a right-handed pitcher in a couple of weeks. Josh Donaldson, who suffered a strained hamstring during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Royals, is also out of the lineup.

Coincidentally, the AL All-Star team will be announced later this afternoon (4:30 p.m., ESPN), and Cruz is the leading candidate, along with Jose Berrios and Taylor Rogers, to represent the Twins next week in Denver.

Kenta Maeda is on the mound to close the weeklong road trip, hoping to redeem himself for his ugly start to open the trip last Tuesday in Chicago. Maeda allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings against the White Sox, walking five hitters. The Twins haven't won in a week, dropping all five games on this road trip to close the season's first half with a 33-48 record.

Here are the lineups for today's 1:10 p.m. start in sweltering Kauffman Stadium:

TWINS

Arraez 3B

Polanco 2B

Larnach LF

Kirilloff 1B

Jeffers C

Kepler RF

Sanó DH

Gordon CF

Simmons SS

Maeda RHP

ROYALS

Merrifield 2B

Benintendi LF

Santana 1B

Perez DH

O'Hearn RF

Dozier 3B

Dyson CF

Rivero C

Lopez SS

Keller RHP