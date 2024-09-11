Made (cool) in Minnesota

Among the state’s attributes touted by DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek in the statement is Minnesota’s “powerful innovation ecosystem.” It also has a natural ecosystem that will only become more important as climate change intensifies, so it should be just as much an economic as ecological imperative that Minnesota’s manufacturers — as well as every citizen — preserve and protect the natural environment as they continuously expand the business environment. In fact, far from being an impediment to the business climate, the meteorological climate can and should be looked at as an asset.