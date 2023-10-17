The Timberwolves play Maccabi Ra'anana in an exhibition game Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Target Center. Ra'anana plays in the Israeli National League, which is second division to the Premier League. It has six Israeli players and several former NBA players, including ex-Orlando Magic starting guard Dwayne Bacon.

The team was already in the U.S. when Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, which resulted in Israel declaring war. Players and coaches decided to continue with the American tour; one Ra'anana player returned home.

The team played the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, losing 135-103. Coach Yehu Orland told reporters in New York one of his best friends had been killed in the attacks.

Ra'anana played Cleveland on Monday night, and the game against the Wolves concludes their three-game stint in America.