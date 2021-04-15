After announcing their 2021 schedule this week, the Minnesota Lynx have notified season ticket holders that they will join the Timberwolves and Wild in welcoming fans back to indoor arenas this year.

The Lynx will open their season on May 14 against Phoenix at Target Center. Their first home contest since September 1, 2019.

Like other professional sports teams in town, seats will be sold in pods of two or four to allow for six feet of social distancing between groups of people in attendance, and seating will begin 30 feet off of the court to protect players and fans.

Fans can renew the full season ticket package for 2021, allowing for the fact that seat selection may change due to the pod structure, or move the season ticket reservation to 2022 while being given priority for individual seats this year.

If the pod seating for 2021 season tickets was at a lower priced location than the original ticket package, the difference in price would be refunded, the Lynx said. Fans who decide to move their season tickets to 2022 would still retain season ticket holder tenure, status and seat locations with flat pricing.

In 2019, the last season where the Lynx played at Target Center, they were one of the top WNBA teams in home attendance, averaging 9,069 fans per game.

No details have been announced yet as to what total attendance will be at Lynx games during the 2021 season.

The Timberwolves were allowed to host up to 3,000 fans per game at Target Center under Walz's order. But so far this season the Wolves, who didn't open the upper bowl to seating, have had 1,436 fans at each of the two home games with spectators.