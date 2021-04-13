The Minnesota Lynx will return to action on May 14 against the Phoenix Mercury at Target Center, their first home game since Sept. 1, 2019.

After making the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs at the bubble in Bradenton, Fla., last season, the Lynx announced a 32-game schedule that will feature a rebuilt roster of young stars and veteran additions.

They return the previous two WNBA Rookie of the Year winners in Napheesa Collier (2019) and Crystal Dangerfield (2020), along with franchise center Sylvia Fowles.

They also made a number of free agent moves in the offseason, signing three-time All-Star Kayla McBride along with Aerial Powers and Natalie Achonwa.

The Lynx also traded Odyssey Sims to Indiana.

This is the 25th anniversary of the WNBA and could be a year of big transitions for the Lynx, who have been under the ownership of Glen Taylor for their entire existence as a franchise.

Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune, is in an exclusive negotiating window with Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore to sell the Lynx and Timberwolves.

The 2021 WNBA season will include a monthlong break so that players can compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 2021 Lynx schedule:

May

Fri. 14 Phoenix, 8 pm

Tue. 18 at New York, 6 pm

Thu. 20 Seattle, 7 pm

Fri. 28 at Seattle, 9 pm

Sun. 30 Connecticut, 6 pm

June

Fri. 4 Atlanta, 7 pm

Sun. 6 Atlanta, 6 pm

Tue. 8 at Washington, 6 pm

Sat. 12 Los Angeles, 7 pm

Tue. 15 Chicago, 8 pm

Thu. 17 at Dallas, 7 pm

Sat. 19 at Dallas, 7 pm

Wed. 23 at Atlanta, 6 pm

Fri. 25 Las Vegas, 7 pm

Wed 30 at Phoenix, 9 pm

July

Fri. 2 at Phoenix, 9 pm

Wed. 7 Dallas, 7 pm

Fri. 9 at Las Vegas, 9:30 pm

Sun. 11 at Los Angeles, 8 pm

OLYMPIC BREAK

August

Sun. 15 New York, 6 pm

Tue. 17 at Connecticut, 6 pm

Thu. 19 at Connecticut, 6 pm

Sat. 21 at Chicago, 6 pm

Tue. 24 Seattle, 6 pm

Tue. 31 New York, 7 pm

September

Thu. 2 Los Angeles, 9 pm

Sat. 4 Washington, 6 pm

Wed. 8 at Las Vegas, 9 pm

Fri. 10 Indiana, 7 pm

Sun. 12 Indiana, 6 pm

Fri. 17 at Indiana, 6 pm

Sun. 19 at Washington, 2 pm