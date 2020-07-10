For the first time in almost 10 months, the Lynx will take the court together Friday — this time inside the bubble at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Thursday afternoon, coach Cheryl Reeve said she could already feel the excitement during informal workouts. “You can feel the energy building,” she said. “They’re going from quarantining, being bored out of their minds to actually getting on the court together.”

WNBA teams will be allowed to hold up to five practices over the first three days, starting Friday. With the likelihood that nobody will be ready for a hard physical load, much of the early work will be mental, with the installation of the offense and defense.

“We will be looking for understanding, retention, and who is ready to play,” Reeve said. “There has been a lot of talk about how this will all fit together. Now we’ll start to see it.”

Reeve said all 12 players on the roster are expected to be available for the start of practices.

A truncated 22-game season is slated to begin later this month.