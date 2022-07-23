6 p.m. vs. Connecticut • Target Center • BSN

Connecticut update: The Sun (18-9) defeated the Lynx 94-84 on Friday at Target Center in the first meeting of the season between the two. F DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points to lead the Sun, who never trailed and led by as many as 22 in the fourth quarter. The Sun shot 55.2% from the floor, the best shooting by a Lynx opponent this season. ... F Alyssa Thomas, in her ninth season with the Sun, had 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the first triple-double in franchise history. .. 2021 WNBA MVP F Jonquel Jones was listed as probable for Friday's game, but missed her third consecutive game because she is in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Lynx update: The loss to Connecticut was the third in four games for Lynx (10-18). Aeriel Powers scored 14 points to lead the Lynx. ... Lindsay Allen, who was signed to a seven-day contract on Thursday, had nine points and seven assists in her Lynx debut. Allen tied Sonja Tate for the most assists in a Lynx debut. ... Nikolina Milic scored 12 points in 17 minutes on Friday — her first double-figure scoring effort since June 14. ... The Lynx were without Damiris Dantas, who was not with the team for personal reasons, on Friday. ... The Lynx are two games out of the final playoff spot with eight games remaining.