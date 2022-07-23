After a flurry of games, the Lynx were finally rested. They'd had a travel day, a day off, two chances to practice for Friday's game against the Connecticut Sun at Target Center.

And this happened?

The Lynx lost 94-84 to the Sun, one of the league's top teams. But also a team playing without star forward/center Jonquel Jones.

The Lynx never led. For the final 3½ quarters of the game it never felt as if they were in position to make it competitive.

From start to finish the Lynx defense simply could not get enough stops. The Sun (18-9) made 10 of 21 three-pointers and shot 55.2%, the highest by a Lynx opponent this season. The Sun shot 64.2% while building a 19-point lead through three quarters and sitting its starters for much of the fourth.

The Lynx shot 54.8% but the game wasn't really in question for the final 25 minutes.

DeWanna Bonner led five Sun players in double figures with 20 points. Alyssa Thomas had a 15-point, 12-assist, 10-rebound triple double. Courtney Williams had 15 points and Brionna Jones 11.

Minnesota was led by Aerial Powers' 14 points. Sylvia Fowles and Kayla McBride each had 12; the majority of the Lynx starters sat the final 10 minutes of the game. Rachel Banham had 11 points off the bench and Nikolina Milic had 12. Newly signed guard Lindsay Allen had seven assists to go with nine points.

The Lynx had held three of it's previous four opponents under 40% shooting.

With eight games remaining the Lynx (10-18), now losers of two straight, remain two games behind eighth-place Dallas for the final league playoff spot. Two of those eight games are against the Sun, including Sunday night.

Even without Jonquel Jones, the Sun were a very efficient offensive team in the first quarter. They got scoring from all five starters and one reserve, they shot nearly 70% while building a 26-19 lead.

Perhaps more importantly, the Sun turned six Lynx turnovers into 10 of their 26 points in the quarter. The Lynx also shot north of 50%, but struggled to get stops or keep Connecticut out of the paint (10 points). The Sun ended the quarter on a 12-7 run.

Before the second quarter was two minutes old that Sun lead was up to 12, and the Lynx didn't get that lead into single digits the rest of the half.

By the time the half ended, the Sun had scored 14 points off 12 Lynx turnovers. They'd made 21 of 36 shots overall (58.3%) and had made half of their 10 three-pointers and were up 51-38.

The Lynx just couldn't find a way to slow the Sun offense as the second half got underway. The Sun continued to make shots, continued to grow their lead, as large as 21 early in the third.

The Lynx scored 25 points on 9-for-16 shooting in the third quarter, and yet the Sun lead grew by six thanks to a 13-for-17, 31-point performance by the Sun.