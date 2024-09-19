Lynx

Lynx-Sparks game preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key player

The Lynx are locked into the No. 2 spot for the WNBA playoffs, and Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride will get the night off.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 19, 2024 at 1:05AM
Kayla McBride and the Lynx have clinched the No. 2 seed in the WNBA playoffs. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Los Angeles Sparks at Lynx

Thursday, 7 p.m. at Target Center

TV, radio: BSN, 100.3-FM

Opening bell: The Lynx (30-9) won their seventh in a row and their 14th in 15 games Tuesday in Connecticut, clinching the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. All-Stars Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride will sit out. A victory over the last-place Sparks (7-32) would at least tie the Lynx for the best home record at 17-3. The Sparks, hurt by injuries, have an eight-game losing streak.

Watch her: Bridget Carleton — whose 34-foot three-pointer with 3.4 seconds left was the game-winner in Connecticut — is playing the best basketball of her career. Since the Olympic break, Carleton has scored in double figures in nine of 14 games, hit three or more three-pointers in a game seven times and is shooting 46.1% (35-for-76) on threes. Tuesday marked her 18th game this season with three or more made from behind the arc, most on the team.

Injuries: Lynx C Dorka Juhász (foot) is questionable. Sparks F Cameron Brink (knee) is out for the season; G Layshia Clarendon (personal), G Aari McDonald (ankle) and G Lexie Brown (illness) all missed Tuesday’s loss to Phoenix.

Forecast: Collier and McBride will rest and other key players might see only limited action, so it’s hard to call this one.

about the writer

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

See More

More from Lynx

See More
Lynx

Lynx-Sparks game preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key player

card image

The Lynx are locked into the No. 2 spot for the WNBA playoffs, and Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride will get the night off.

Lynx

WNBA awards Portland an expansion franchise that will begin play in 2026

card image
Lynx

Are Lynx surprised they are ‘this good?’ No, they aren’t.

card image