Lynx-Sparks game preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key player

Watch her: Bridget Carleton — whose 34-foot three-pointer with 3.4 seconds left was the game-winner in Connecticut — is playing the best basketball of her career. Since the Olympic break, Carleton has scored in double figures in nine of 14 games, hit three or more three-pointers in a game seven times and is shooting 46.1% (35-for-76) on threes. Tuesday marked her 18th game this season with three or more made from behind the arc, most on the team.