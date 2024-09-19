Lynx-Sparks game preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key player
The Lynx are locked into the No. 2 spot for the WNBA playoffs, and Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride will get the night off.
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Target Center
TV, radio: BSN, 100.3-FM
Opening bell: The Lynx (30-9) won their seventh in a row and their 14th in 15 games Tuesday in Connecticut, clinching the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. All-Stars Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride will sit out. A victory over the last-place Sparks (7-32) would at least tie the Lynx for the best home record at 17-3. The Sparks, hurt by injuries, have an eight-game losing streak.
Watch her: Bridget Carleton — whose 34-foot three-pointer with 3.4 seconds left was the game-winner in Connecticut — is playing the best basketball of her career. Since the Olympic break, Carleton has scored in double figures in nine of 14 games, hit three or more three-pointers in a game seven times and is shooting 46.1% (35-for-76) on threes. Tuesday marked her 18th game this season with three or more made from behind the arc, most on the team.
Injuries: Lynx C Dorka Juhász (foot) is questionable. Sparks F Cameron Brink (knee) is out for the season; G Layshia Clarendon (personal), G Aari McDonald (ankle) and G Lexie Brown (illness) all missed Tuesday’s loss to Phoenix.
Forecast: Collier and McBride will rest and other key players might see only limited action, so it’s hard to call this one.
