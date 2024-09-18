In the Zoom call after the game, there was a difference of opinion. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve thought the shot was from about 28 feet. Maybe longer? The official play-by-play said 34.
Bridget Carleton’s late three-pointer lifts Lynx over Connecticut
With the Lynx trailing by one point and the clock dwindling, Bridget Carleton sank a three-pointer with 3.4 seconds left to knock off the scrappy Sun and secure the No. 2 seed for the WNBA playoffs.
Guess it doesn’t really matter.
Bridget Carleton hit the first game-winner of her WNBA career Tuesday in Connecticut. It came after the Lynx, down one point coming out of a timeout with 8.1 seconds left, inbounded the ball to Napheesa Collier. She dribbled a couple times down near the block, then sent the ball out to Carleton, just left of the top of the key, officially 34 feet from the hoop.
With 3.4 seconds left, swish. The Lynx won 78-76, improved to 30-9, won their seventh in a row and the 14th time in 15 games, secured the league’s No. 2 seed and will face Phoenix in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.
“It’s just the epitome, I feel, of what sports is,” Collier said. “Just so much joy. It was so exciting. It was just really fun. And so stressful. We had like four game-winners between the two sides, in the last 14 seconds.”
(To be exact: There were eight lead changes in the final 2:25, five in the last 72 seconds, four in the final 22.9 seconds, three in the last 12.8).
Added Reeve about Carleton: “It’s kind of the epitome of the season for her. She deserves something like that to happen to her.”
It was the epitome of a fantastic finish. It’s probably not fair to boil down such a good game to mere seconds. The Lynx — which got their first victory in three tries vs. the Sun (27-12) this season; Connecticut was the only WNBA team the Lynx hadn’t beaten — led by as many as 12 points in the game. And they led by nine when Myisha Hines-Allen scored with 7:19 left.
What followed was a few Lynx misses, a few Lynx turnovers, a Sun run. DiJonai Carrington’s three-point play with 2:25 left put Connecticut up 70-69, its first lead since the first quarter.
Game on:
- Courtney Williams hit a 11-footer at 1:52; the Sun’s Alyssa Thomas answered with a layup at 1:27.
- Collier scored on a layup with 1:12 left; Thomas answered again at 22.2.
- Collier scored at 12.1, but, out of a timeout, DeWanna Bonner scored with 8.1 left.
Enter Carleton.
One of the most improved players in the league this year, she entered the game having hit 16 of her last 32 threes. Tuesday she had 13 points and was 3-of-4 on threes.
As the shot fell, Carleton held her shooting pose.
“It really is special,” Collier said of Carleton. Collier was special, too, scoring 25 points on 11-for-16 shooting with six rebounds, four blocks and two steals. She, Carleton and Kayla McBride (14 points) were in double figures. Williams had 12 assists with eight points; center Alanna Smith nine points with six boards.
Thomas (18 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists) was two rebounds shy of a triple-double. Carrington finished with 15.
“Bridget works so hard,” Collier said. “She does everything we ask her to do every night. She’s such a great teammate, person, ballplayer.”
And game-winner.
The No. 2 seed is the team’s highest since getting the top seed in 2017. The Lynx will finish out the regular season at home against Los Angeles on Thursday, then open the playoffs at home.
“I think it’s great,” McBride said. “We have hefty goals. The way we came out of the Olympic break, knowing we get to play in front of the home fans?”
A situation secured with seconds left on a shot from downtown.
“It’s fun to be a part of this team,” Collier said. “Probably the most fun I’ve ever had.”
