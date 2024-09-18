Bridget Carleton’s late three-pointer lifts Lynx over Connecticut

It was the epitome of a fantastic finish. It’s probably not fair to boil down such a good game to mere seconds. The Lynx — which got their first victory in three tries vs. the Sun (27-12) this season; Connecticut was the only WNBA team the Lynx hadn’t beaten — led by as many as 12 points in the game. And they led by nine when Myisha Hines-Allen scored with 7:19 left.