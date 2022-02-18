The Lynx signed free agents Yvonne Turner and Natasha Mack to camp contracts Friday.

Turner is a 5-10 guard who has not played in the WNBA since 2019. The 34-year-old made 29 appearances, starting 14 games, that season for Phoenix, averaging 6.4 points. She spent three years with the Mercury, and is now playing for CBK Mersin Yenisehir in Turkey. The former Nebraska standout has also played in Australia, Germany, Russia, Spain, Ecuador, Turkey, Poland and Hungary.

Mack is a 6-4 forward who was the 16th overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Chicago Sky after her college career at Oklahoma State. She played three games for the Sky and one game for the Lynx last season and is with AZS-UMCS Lublin in Poland this winter.