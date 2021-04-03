The Lynx signed former Oregon State standout Mikayla Pivec on Saturday.

The 23-year-old guard was a third round pick by Atlanta last year but opted out of the WNBA season. She played 15 games for Promete in Spain during the offseason.

Pivec, a 5-10 native of Lynwood, Wash., was a three-time All-Pac 12 player for the Beavers.