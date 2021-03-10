Maya Moore, who played eight seasons for the Lynx and was a six-time WNBA All-Star, will miss a third consecutive season.

Moore appeared on Good Morning America with her husband, Jonathan Irons, Wednesday. The former UConn All-America originally sat out the 2019 and 2020 seasons to work for Irons' release from prison after 23 years on a wrongful conviction. Irons was released a year ago.

"This journey has been quite a while, so I'm trying to take that time to get settled," said Moore, 31. "Now we just got married, I'm still planning on taking some rest and really just leaning into this season of enjoying Jonathan and having this full year."

GMA's Robin Roberts said her production company had been following Irons and Moore in the months following his release for an ESPN "30 for 30" that would air later this week. Irons, 41, said he planned to file a civil lawsuit in his case.

Moore, in her eight seasons in Minnesota, averaged 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game as the Lynx won four WNBA championships. She was the league's MVP in 2014, and also won two Olympic gold medals (2012 in London and 2016 in Rio) and two NCAA titles. Moore was a three-time All-Star Game MVP and was the WNBA rookie of the year in 2011 after the Lynx nabbed her with the No. 1 overall pick that year.