Former Lynx star Maya Moore, who left professional basketball before the start of the 2019 season to work on social justice issues, has married the man whose wrongful conviction she helped overturn earlier this year.

Moore made the announcement when she appeared on ABC-TV's Good Morning America show Wednesday morning with her husband, Jonathan Irons.

Moore, 31, was a key member of the four Lynx teams that won WNBA titles in a seven-year span from 2011 through 2017. She was the league's Rookie of the Year in 2011 and won its Most Valuable Player award in 2014. In addition, her teams won two NCAA national titles while at the University of Connecticut and Moore was a member of the USA team that won Olympic gold medals in women's basketball in 2012 and 2016.

Moore's contract with the Lynx expires after this season, and she would have to sign a new deal to play in the league in 2021, if she decides to return.

In March, a judge in Missouri vacated Irons' 1998 conviction for what police said was a burglary and shooting. Irons said he was falsely identified and was not at the scene. After the state's appeal of the decision was denied, Irons was released from prison on June 30 when a county prosecutor declined to retry the case.