The Lynx signed Emily Engstler to a hardship contract Wednesday before leaving on a three-game West Coast road trip.
The 6-1 forward was the fourth overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft by Indiana. She averaged 5.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Fever last season, but was waived in April. She signed with Washington but was cut after preseason.
Engstler played three seasons at Syracuse before transferring to Louisville for her senior year.
She helped the Cardinals to the Women's Final Four at Target Center in 2022 where they lost to eventual champion South Carolina in the semifinals. Engstler led Louisville with 18 points and nine rebounds in that game.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Metro Transit not committing to extra service after sold out Taylor Swift concerts in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Local Metro Transit not committing to extra service after sold out Taylor Swift concerts in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Local Metro Transit not committing to extra service after sold out Taylor Swift concerts in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Local Metro Transit not committing to extra service after sold out Taylor Swift concerts in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
FIFA official Fatma Samoura leaving after 7 years as pioneering woman in soccer
FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura is leaving after seven years as the highest profile woman working in world soccer, the governing body said Wednesday.
Sports
Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz still soaring after incredible big league debut
There may have been 30 people inside Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday with a view of the field, including a couple of workers who were busy hosing off seats hours before the game, yet all would occasionally turn to see where the ball landed when they heard the crack of the bat.
Business
North Carolina governor signs sports, horse racing betting law; wagering to being in early 2024
Regulated sports betting and horse racing should begin across North Carolina in the first half of next year after Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Wednesday legislation that greatly expands gambling opportunities in the ninth-largest state.
Sports
NFL VP Troy Vincent helps launch domestic abuse study at Niagara University
Having spent his adult life speaking out against domestic abuse, NFL Vice President Troy Vincent recently began wondering if he needed to modify his message to reach a younger audience.
Gophers
How the end of Big Ten football divisions could impact the Gophers
College Football Insider: The Gophers have had chances to win the Big Ten West and get one more this fall. But then the climb to the conference title game gets steeper.