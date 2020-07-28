9 p.m. vs Seattle in Bradenton, Fla.• CBS Sports/FSN+

Lynx update: Down nine late in the third quarter, the Lynx rallied to beat Connecticut 77-69 in Sunday’s season opener. Afterward, coach Cheryl Reeve said about the only thing she was happy about was the final score. She might be a bit harsh. Veteran C Sylvia Fowles had an impressive season debut with 17 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks. Napheesa Collier rallied from foul trouble to score nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Lynx made their comeback. Veteran G Shenise Johnson scored 13 in her debut, including a key late three-pointer, while rookie G Crystal Dangerfield’s energy (and 10 points) in the second half sparked the rally. The Lynx took two of three regular season games against Seattle last season before losing on the road in the first round of the playoffs. The Lynx list no injuries.

Storm update: In their first games back after missing last season with injuries, Storm forward Breanna Stewart scored 18 points and veteran guard Sue Bird had 11 points and five assists in a season-opening victory over New York. The Storm is the fashionable pick as league favorite this year. Last year, without Stewart and Bird, the Storm still finished in the top half of the league and won a playoff game. That roster is back, plus Stewart and Bird. The Storm has the talent and the roster continuity, something that could be key in the virus-induced bubble in which the teams are playing their shortened season. Storm F Morgan Tuck (knee) is listed as probable.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD