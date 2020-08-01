In a game that looked remarkably like the opener a week ago, the Lynx struggled in the first quarter, fell behind seven points at the half, but rallied for a 78-69 victory over Connecticut Saturday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

It was much like Minnesota’s season opening victory over the Sun. But this one pushed Minnesota to 3-1 after an intense first week of play; the team will have a three-day break between games now. Connecticut dropped to 0-4.

Again, Crystal Dangerfield was the catalyst. She scored 11 of the Lynx’s 26 points in the third quarter, including a three-pointer that gave Minnesota its first lead. She finished with 17 points. Fowles had 21 points and 13 rebounds. Napheesa Collier scored 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting and had nine rebounds.

The Lynx overcame a lot. They were again without starting guard Lexie Brown. They lost their other starting guard, Shenise Johnson, early in the game. Fowles played with foul trouble, again, for most of the game.

The Lynx led by two with just under 5 minutes to play when they put it away. Fowles hit two free throws with 4:32 left. After a missed Sun shot, Damiris Dantas – who had missed her first nine shots – hit a three-pointer. After a Sun turnover the Lynx scored four more, by Dantas and Fowles, to go up 76-65 with 2:23 left.

In all, the Lynx held the Sun scoreless for more than a 5 minute stretch of the final quarter, turning a tie game into an 11-point lead. DeWanna Bonner ended that stretch with a three-point play with 1:34 left.

Bonner led all scorers with 28 points. Brionna Jones had 15.

The Lynx out-scored the Sun 43-27 in the second half.

