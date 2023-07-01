9 p.m. Saturday at Phoenix • BSN

Lynx update: They are 6-9 after a 99-97 overtime victory in Seattle on Thursday. It was their second victory in three days over the Storm and the sixth victory in their past nine games. ... Thursday's victory was the 287th career victory for Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, who moved into a tie for third in WNBA career victories. ... Napheesa Collier, who scored a career-high 33 in the 104-93 victory over Seattle on Tuesday, scored 31 points — including two points with 1.8 seconds remaining — on Thursday. ... After Saturday, the Lynx will play seven of their next eight games at home. Tiffany Mitchell (left wrist sprain), Aerial Powers (left ankle sprain) and Jessica Shepard (non-COVID illness) are out.

Phoenix update: They are 3-11 and ended a six-game losing streak — each loss by 10 or more points — with an 85-63 victory over visiting Indiana on Thursday. The Mercury were playing their second game under interim coach Nikki Blue. Blue replaced Vanessa Nygaard, who was fired Sunday. ... C Brittney Griner, who missed three games earlier this month because of a hip injury, scored 22 points, and Diana Taurasi scored 17 points to lead the Mercury. ... Sophie Cunningham (concussion evaluation) and Moriah Jefferson (ankle), who did not play in the fourth quarter on Thursday, and Megan Gustafson (concussion protocol) and Shey Peddy (achilles) are questionable.