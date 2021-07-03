9 p.m. at Phoenix • Facebook

Preview: The teams meet for the second time in four days. The Lynx defeated Phoenix 82-76 on Wednesday, their seventh consecutive victory over the Mercury in Phoenix. The Lynx trailed by five after one quarter, but outscored the Mercury 48-36 in the middle two quarters to take a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter. The Mercury got within four points twice in the final two minutes but the Lynx (8-7) held on for their third consecutive victory. The loss dropped the Mercury (7-8) to 2-6 in home games.

Players to watch: Guard Kayla McBride scored a season-high 26 points — including 10 during a crucial 12-0 run in the third quarter — to lead the Lynx on Wednesday. Forward Napheesa Collier had 19 points and 11 rebounds, her second consecutive double-double for the Lynx. Center Brittney Griner, whose 28 points led the Mercury on Wednesday, is fifth in the WNBA in scoring (20.3 points per game) and fourth in rebounding (9.7). G Skylar Diggins-Smith is averaging 18.7 points.

Numbers: Griner made 12 of 15 field-goal attempts on Wednesday, but the rest of the Mercury lineup combined to make just 17 of 53, for 32%.

Injuries: Forwards Natalie Achonwa (knee) and Aerial Powers (thumb) are out indefinitely for the Lynx. Mercury G Bria Hartley (knee) is out indefinitely.

Note: The game is not on television but can be streamed on Facebook.