Two games into the regular season, after an 0-2 start that included two double-figure losses, the Minnesota Lynx are struggling mightily to find their way.

Sunday, in their home opener against a Washington Mystics team playing without star Elena Delle Donne, the Lynx lost 78-66. Down just a point late in the first quarter, the Lynx were outscored 29-6 over the final 12-plus minutes of the first half. They scored just four second-quarter points, trailed by 24 at halftime and by as many as 27.

Minnesota has been outscored by 35 points (23) in two losses.

Sunday it was the imperfect storm of a defense that struggled and an offense that lacked ball movement, especially in the first half.

To their credit: The Lynx rebounded from that first half with a more energetic second. They outsscored the Mystics in the second half, including a 21-10 fourth quarter in which Jessica Shepard was the only starter in the game down the stretch.

With the backup backcourt of Odyssey Sims (10 points, three assists) and Yvonne Turner (11, three), the Lynx make a fourth-quarter push. Down 23 entering the quarter, the Lynx pulled within 10 points on Turner's three-point play with 2:43 left in the game.

With 1:57 left Sims fed Natalie Achonwa on the break and the lead was down to eight.

It was as close as they'd come. Aerial Atkins (18 points) hit two free throws with 1:41 left to end the run.

Shepard made six of 11 shots and had a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double. The rest of the Lynx starting five shot a combined 8-for-33.

Center Sylvia Fowles scored 13 points with eight rebounds, but was played straight-up by Washington rookie Shakira Austin (13, 10). In her Lynx debut, Angel McCoughtry went 1-for-5. Aerial Powers was 2-for-13, Rachel Banham 0-for-3. McCoughtry, Powers and Banham sat the entire fourth quarter.

To be fair, the Lynx have roster issues as well. Kayla McBride is still playing in Europe, Damiris Dantas is hurt and the team is still trying to figure out how to play without Layshia Clarendon. Last year's point guard, Clarendon's health issues forced the Lynx to waive her before the season began.

Perhaps the only surprise from the first quarter is how the Lynx managed to stay within 24-19 despite being unable to hit shots, rebound on the defensive end or figure out who should guard Natasha Cloud.

The Lynx got six points from McCopughtry and seven from Shepard. But the team was 6-for-17 shooting, turned the ball over six times — leading to nine Washington points — and watched while Cloud hit four of seven shots overall and three of five threes for 12 first-half points. Washington scored nine points off six Lynx turnovers and scored seven points off five offensive rebounds.

The Lynx pulled within 18-17 with 2:16 left in the quarter before the Mysics finished the quarter on a 6-2 run — thanks to two Cloud three-pointers; McCoughtry's basket ended a 6-0 run.

Less than a minute into the second quarter that run was 11-2, with Cloud having scored all of them.

And it just didn't end.

Over the final 12:16 of the first half the Lynx were out-scored 29-6. After one of the worst halves of basketball in recent team history, the Lynx were shooting 22.8 percent, had turned the ball over 10 times and were outrebounded 25-15.

The Lynx came out for the third quarter and, at least, stopped the bleeding. With Sims scoring seven points and Fowles six, the Lynx outscored Washington 22-21 in the third quarter, But it did little to get Minnesota back in the game, as Washington was still able to shoot at a 47.1% clip.