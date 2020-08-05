Something of a bombshell in the Lynx’s pre-game injury report update.

Center Sylvia Fowles is out with a calf injury. Bridget Carleton will start in her place.

This is big news. Fowles, 34, has never missed a game since joining the Lynx via trade midway through the 2015 season.

A surprise, we’ll find out more about her condition in the post-game access.

With Carleton starting, that means coach Cheryl Reeve will start with a small lineup that will likely have Damiris Dantas in the post and Napheesa Collier starting out in the four.

Carleton – who played some key minutes in the Lynx’s victory over Connecticut Saturday, is capable of playing anywhere from shooting guard to power forward. She will likely play the three tonight. Against a New York Liberty team that loves to shoot the three, a smaller lineup might be better at guarding the perimeter.

In other news: As expected, Lexie Brown has been cleared to return.