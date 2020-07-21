The WNBA season was delayed, then shortened to 22 games. But here’s the good news, Lynx fans: All 22 of the team’s games being played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., will be televised in the Twin Cities.

The team announced its 2020 broadcast schedule Monday. Here’s how it breaks down:

• Eight games will be televised nationally, on ESPN, ESPN2 or CBS Sports network, including Sunday’s season opener vs. Connecticut.

• Nineteen games, including some of the nationally televised games, will be available on either Fox Sports North or Fox Sports North Plus.

Of those 19, six will be FSN-produced telecasts with Marney Gellner and Lea B. Olsen calling the games remotely from Target Center’s broadcast center. It is Gellner’s 10th season as play-by-play announcer and Olsen’s 12th season as analyst.

The other 13 telecasts will appear on FSN Plus but will be WNBA-produced feeds with announcers to be named later.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD