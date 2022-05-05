9 p.m. at Seattle • Ch. 23

Lynx update: They had the third-best record (22-10) in the WNBA last season after starting with four consecutive losses — two of them to the Storm. ... C Sylvia Fowles, beginning her 15th (and final) WNBA season, led the WNBA in field goal percentage (64.0) last season and was second in rebounding (10.1) and blocks per game (1.8). ... Damiris Dantas (foot), Kayla McBride (overseas) and Angel McCoughtry (knee) are out. ... F Yvonne Turner and C Nikolina Milic will be added today to give the team 10 healthy players.

Storm update: The team opened with 16 victories in its first 21 games last season before finishing with a 21-11 record (one game behind the Lynx in the Western Conference standings) and losing to Phoenix in the second round of the playoffs. ... G Sue Bird is back for her 19th WNBA season, as is F Breanna Stewart, who missed the final two games of the regular season and the playoffs last season after Achilles' surgery. ... G Jewell Loyd, who averaged a career-high 17.9 points last season, was re-signed to a two-year contract, which makes her the highest-paid player in the WNBA this season ($231,515).