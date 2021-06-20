The Lynx activated forward Jessica Shepard while terminating the replacement contracts of guard Layshia Clarendon and forward Cierra Burdick.

But, in a procedural move much like the one earlier this month, the Lynx — without Rennia Davis (foot surgery), backup center Natalie Achonwa (sprained knee ligament) and guard Aerial Powers (thumb surgery) — would still be in position to get another roster exception from the WNBA that would allow them to re-sign Clarendon in time for Wednesday's game in Atlanta.

Shepard played off the bench in the first seven games this season, averaging 2.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists, before a right adductor strain kept her out of the last five games.

Clarendon has averaged 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in eight games played.

Burdick appeared in three games.