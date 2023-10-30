It's that time of year: Traditional lutefisk dinners are back. Most are accompanied by other festive Scandinavian fare, from Swedish meatballs to lefse. Here are places where you can get your fish fix, both in the Twin Cities and elsewhere.

Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church: Nov. 4, seatings at 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m. 4101 37th Av. S., Mpls. Tickets $10-$25. Reservations required; call 612-722-9527. More info at tinyurl.com/4x3sm22p.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church Twin Cities: Nov. 4, 3:30-6:30 p.m., 4100 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. $15-$25. Purchase tickets online at bethlehem-church.org/event/lutefisk-dinner or call 612-312-3400 for reservations.

Norway House: Nov. 11, doors open at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. The inaugural Twin Cities Lutefisk Festival will welcome award-winning Norwegian chef Rune Veslum and his team to prepare lutefisk "the Norwegian way," with traditional sides. 913 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. Tickets $85-$95; reservations required. Get more info at tinyurl.com/apaz9pe2.

Immanuel Lutheran Church: The 72nd annual dinner is Fri., Nov. 17, with seatings at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., 104 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul. Tickets $10-$25; call Russ Edhlund for reservations, 651-698-1260. Get more information at tinyurl.com/4pfjpan2.

Mindekirken, the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church: Nov. 18, seatings at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., 924 E. 21st St., Mpls. Tickets $11-$26; register by Nov. 12 at tinyurl.com/4xnr6t79.

American Swedish Institute: Sun., Nov. 19., 1-3 p.m., with dinner prepared by executive chef Amalia Obermeier-Smith. 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls. Tickets $20-$45; reserve your spot at asimn.org by Nov. 10.

Trophy House New Trier: Dec. 4, with dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.; takeout available 3-4 p.m. 23910 Hogan Av., Hampton, Minn. Cost is $27.99. Call 651-437-5618 for reservations during business hours by Nov. 24. More info at tinyurl.com/5n7nazfk.

Green Lantern Bar & Grill: Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 19121 Hwy. 18, Brainerd, Minn. Cost is $19.95 for the buffet-style dinner. Call 218-764-2323 for reservations (which are available at the top of each hour). More information at tinyurl.com/wncwzkub.

Two Harbors American Legion Post 109: Dec. 13, 4-7 p.m. 614 1st Av., Two Harbors, Minn. Tickets are $16-$20; more information at tinyurl.com/rhf8k26d.