An important night for the Twins as they face Cincinnati (6:10 p.m., FSN) in the penultimate game of the regular season at Target Field.

The Twins can clinch the American League Central Division title with a win and a White Sox loss to the Cubs. A win by the Twins under any circumstances means they would clinch home field for the first round of the playoffs; if the Twins win, White Sox lose and Oakland sweeps Seattle, the Twins would be locked in at the No. 3 seed.

Second baseman Luis Arraez was reinstated from the injured list, and reliever Devin Smeltzer was promoted from the St. Paul group. Edwar Colina, who had a rough MLB debut Friday, and utilityman LaMonte Wade were optioned.

Arraez missed the past 14 games because of knee and ankle injuries.

Cincinnati clinched its spot in the playoffs with Friday's 7-2 win at Target Field. It was a costly loss for the Twins as Josh Donaldson left with a calf cramp and Byron Buxton was beaned, leaving because of a head contusion.

Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said Donaldson, who was on the IL earlier this season because of a calf issue, was feeling better today. Buxton had mild concussion symptoms (soreness, headaches) and will be reassessed tomorrow. Falvey was confident Buxton would be ready for Tuesday's playoff opener.

Reusse wrote about the losing pitcher, Jose Berrios, and his importance to the Twins in the playoffs.

Michael Pineda (2-0, 3.18 ERA) pitches for the Twins against Luis Castillo (4-5, 2.86). After clinching, the Reds announced Trevor Bauer will pitch Game 1 of the playoffs and Sonny Gray will start tomorrow against Twins lefty Rich Hill. The Reds playoff rotation will be Bauer, Castillo and Gray for a series that starts Wednesday.

The Twins playoff rotation is Kenta Maeda on Tuesday, Berrios on Wednesday and, if there's a Game 3, Pineda on Thursday.

Lineups:

REDS

Shogo Akiyama, LF

Jesse Winker, RF

Joey Votto, 1B

Eugenio Suarez, 3B

Mike Moustakas, DH

Freddy Galvis, 2B

Brian Goodwin, CF

Kyle Farmer, SS

Curt Casali, C

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Luis Arraez, 2B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Jake Cave, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Luis Arraez portrait by Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune