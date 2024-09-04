The start of the war and Prussia’s siege of Paris means the making of art falls by the wayside. Most of our artists leave the city, dropping out of the narrative for a stretch, but Manet and Morisot remain. He ends up doing little in the National Guard, while she continues to wrestle with her needs and desires. The political and martial maneuvering is overpowering but often fascinating, particularly the use of hot air balloons to transport mail — and military personnel — in and out of the blockaded city.