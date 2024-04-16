BALTIMORE – Louie Varland sunk almost to one knee as Cedric Mullins' high fly ball arced down the right field line in the bottom of the fifth inning, and he visibly flinched as the ball passed the foul pole, fair by perhaps 8 feet. He shouted something into his glove and stalked around the mound as Mullins circled the bases, yelling in frustration even more.

Varland knew what the slicing fly ball meant to the Twins' chances of winning, and he was correct: Though the Twins tried to rally, the Orioles walked away with a 7-4 victory at Camden Yards, the Twins' seventh loss in 10 games.

It remains to be seen what that home run — and Varland's 0-3, 8.36-ERA start to the season — means to the Twins' starting rotation. The St. Paul native is still one of the hardest-throwing starting pitchers in the majors, regularly hitting 98 mph on Monday. But he's also tied for the American League lead with five home runs allowed, and he allowed the Orioles to hit eight different pitches with exit velocities of more than 100 mph.

Some of those hard-hit balls were turned into outs, but most fell for hits, and Ryan O'Hearn drove a 3-1 cutter 435 feet into the night.

That was more than the Twins could counter in a battle of division champions, one healthy, one hobbled. Jose Miranda drove in two runs with his first three-hit night in more than a year, the first coming on a solo home run that traveled 411 feet. He also singled home Byron Buxton, who had doubled, in the fourth inning.

But that was one of only two hits with runners in scoring position, in nine chances. The other came in the seventh inning when Ryan Jeffers, who also contributed a three-run night that included a pair of doubles, drove in Austin Martin and Edouard Julien with a double off former Twins reliever Yennier Cano.

Perhaps things would have been different had the Twins struck first, but Orioles center fielder Mullins foiled that hope in the first inning with a flat-out dive, as he raced away from the plate, to snag Kyle Farmer's all-but-certain run-scoring double.

Instead of an early lead, the Orioles scored two runs in each of the first, third and fifth innings off Varland.

The loss dropped the Twins to 2-3 on this road trip, with two more games coming in Baltimore.

BOXSCORE: Baltimore 7, Twins 4

Varland's troubles have to be a priority for the Twins, with some obvious starting points. Opponents are hitting .411 against the righthander with runners in scoring position. And they are batting .297 on two-strike counts, which should be a put-away pitch. Varland's 11 two-strike hits allowed are tied for the second most in baseball.

Two of his runs were unearned on Monday, as the Twins' defensive problems over the weekend carried into Monday. Adley Rutschman hit a one-out single in the first inning, but O'Hearn followed with a double-play grounder toward second base. Julien, however, couldn't field the ball cleanly, and both runners were safe. A Ryan Mountcastle single loaded the bases, and after Colton Cowser struck out on a well-placed curveball, Varland got ahead 0-and-2 to Jordan Westburg.

But his next pitch, a belt-high cutter, was hit to the wall in right-center, and two runs scored, setting the tone for a difficult night.