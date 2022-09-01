Marcelo Martinez shut down the red-hot Saints offense, pitching six strong innings and leading Omaha to a 5-1 victory over St. Paul on Wednesday night at CHS Field.
Saints starter Louie Varland had to leave the game after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Clay Dungan in the fifth inning. The ball hit off Varland's lower body and fell at his feet; the righthander from North St. Paul picked up the ball to record the out, but then departed the game, having given up two runs on four hits while striking out three in 4⅓ innings.
Matt Wallner doubled in the sixth inning and came around to score the Saints' lone run. The Saints struck out nine times against Martinez for the second time this season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Parker scores 22, Sky beat Sun 85-77 to even the series
Candace Parker can appreciate that the Chicago Sky seem to dial up their best basketball whenever their backs are against the wall.
Twins
Twins opt to bring in more lefthanded relievers
Austin Davis, who was waived by the Red Sox on Monday, will join the Twins in Chicago. Jovani Moran also is back with another stint with the team.
Sports
Wilson helps Aces even WNBA playoff series with Storm
A'ja Wilson didn't like the feeling after a Game 1 loss of the semifinals in the WNBA playoffs, scoring just eight points.
Sports
Serena beats No. 2 seed Kontaveit at US Open to reach 3rd Rd
Serena Williams can call it "evolving" or "retiring" or whatever she wants. And she can be coy about whether or not this U.S. Open will actually mark the end of her playing days. Those 23 Grand Slam titles earned that right.
Loons
Minnesota United lineup changes apparent in 3-0 loss at Real Salt Lake
With star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso home to rest and five other starting 11 adjustments made by coach Adrian Heath, the Loons were shut out for the first time since a 1-0 home loss to New York City FC on May 28.