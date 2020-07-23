Minnesota United missed Kevin Molino.

For about 20 minutes, until Ethan Finlay seized the game.

With playmaking midfielder Molino sitting out the Loons' final Group D match of the MLS is Back Tournament with an injury, United drew 2-2 with the Colorado Rapids, helping the Loons move on to the knockout rounds.

"It becomes tournament football. And we know in tournament football, anything can happen," United coach Adrian Heath said earlier this week. "Sometimes the teams that start so well don't get there in the end because they might have peaked a little bit early. So hopefully we can play our way into some form. I know what this team's capable of. We probably haven't quite got there yet since the break."

The Rapids already knew they were eliminated from the tournament, having managed just a single point, ahead of the first kick. United, meanwhile, could have finished anywhere from first to third in the group. Heath maintained his team's goal was to win the group, but coming in second because of Wednesday's draw might benefit the Loons more.

Had the Loons' won, they would have had to face a to-be-determined third-place finisher from either Group B, E or F, a game that will kick off at 10 p.m. Sunday. Instead, they can enjoy two more days of rest and a more normal start time, as they'll encounter the Columbus Crew SC at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Columbus has won all of its tournament games by a combined score of 7-0.

Colorado forward Kei Kamara scored first in the 19th minute, taking advantage of a United turnover near the center circle. With most of the Loons pushed forward for an attack, Kamara streaked unmarked into the box to beat United goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

Molino's replacement, Hassani Dotson, helped level the score in the 36th minute. He drew a free kick, which midfielder Jan Gregus whipped into the box at the near post. Midfielder Finlay just needed a delicate toe flick to score past Colorado goalkeeper William Yarbrough.

Just seven minutes later, Finlay completed his brace. Gregus set up the play, passing to Romain Metanire. He drove nearly to the goal line, cutting a pass back to Finlay, who again just needed one touch to score.

Colorado leveled the score with a goal from super-sub Jonathan Lewis. He'd only joined the game a couple of minutes before his team's free kick. And while United's wall headed away the first ball, Lewis cleaned up with a half-volley in the 59th minute.

Even without some usual leaders, such as Molino and center back Ike Opara — who has not yet participated in this tournament because of a pre-existing condition but could potentially return for the knockout rounds — the Loons have found a collective sense of leadership.

"Because of these conditions that we're playing in, in the middle of a pandemic, in Orlando with the heat and the abnormal schedule that we're on, everyone's kind of come together and kind of embraced it," Miller said earlier this week. "And I feel like everybody has stepped up at certain moments in the game."

The Star Tribune will not be traveling to Florida this month for MLS, NBA and WNBA coverage. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.