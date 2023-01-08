The Gophers did Sunday what they couldn't manage Saturday against St. Cloud State: score a goal.

In fact, they did it twice. And Logan Cooley was the engineer of both, including the all-important overtime winner.

Cooley scored with just 18 seconds left in the three-on-three overtime to help his team beat the Huskies 2-1 on Sunday at 3M Arena at Mariucci in front of a standing-room only crowd. His team cleared the bench and mobbed him at the glass in celebration.

The Gophers improved to 16-6-0 while the Huskies dropped to 15-5-0.

Cooley also helped break the deadlock about three minutes into the third period, with Matthew Knies deflecting his shot on the power play. That helped the No. 3 Gophers split the series with No. 4 St Cloud State after losing Saturday's meeting at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center 3-0, thanks to two empty-net goals in the dying minutes of the game.

The Huskies leveled the score about five minutes after Knies scored, taking advantage of a three-on-one advantage with Brendan Bushy streaking out of the penalty box after serving his time for slashing. He earned an assist on the goal, which bounced in off Gophers' defenseman Mike Koster's stick after Chase Brand's shot from from the left circle.

As predicted when one of the top offenses faces off against one of the top defenses, Sunday's matchup between the Gophers and St. Cloud State was tight. The two teams didn't even combine for double-digit shots through the first period, ultimately ending with the Gophers outshooting the Huskies 30-22.

Gophers goaltender Justen Close finished with 21 saves while St. Cloud State goalie Jaxon Castor saved 28.