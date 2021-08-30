State Fair visitors love their deep-fried treats, livestock and seed art. But don't underestimate the draw of gawking at local media celebrities.

"It's like being on display at the zoo," said Staci Matthews during a break from her KS95 radio show, "Staci & Hutch," broadcasting live weekdays from behind a glass booth near the Haunted House. "As mentally exhausting as this can be, it's fun to see everyone from little kids to grandparents come and wave. You can see what a wide reach we have."

But the view for this year's star-gazing is cloudier than ever.

Because of the coronavirus, no local TV stations are doing their primary newscasts from the fairgrounds.

Fox 9 News has pulled out completely. The closest thing to a celebrity encounter at its booth is a chance to take a selfie with a picture of anchor Kelcey Carlson.

WCCO Radio has scrapped all fair programming. Visitors to its usually crammed stage are using the seating area to gorge on Sweet Martha's cookies.

Minnesota Public Radio will trot out some of its hosts Friday for a six-hour celebration at Dan Patch Park, but those events won't be broadcast to listeners at home. The only on-air talent at its booth last Thursday afternoon was reporter Tim Nelson, who used the makeshift newsroom to polish off a late lunch.

"We don't want to gather a crowd," said Ellie McKinney, MPR's manager of live events.

The radio network's stage has been converted into a theater, showing videos of classic interviews and performances. On the first day of the fair, MPR closed out the night by screening a full concert from the Jayhawks.

RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII • richard.tsong-taatarii@startribune.com Staci Matthews of KS95 broadcast from an enclosed booth at the State Fair on opening day.

Some media outlets are still offering chances to mingle with big names — but with restrictions.

At the MyTalk 107.1 booth, planners have pulled back the bleachers and lifted the stage by 5 feet to avoid close encounters. Meet-and-greets aren't allowed, although some hosts are willing to bend the rules.

"People have been running up to me asking for pictures. If they're vaccinated, I'll stand next to them," said Lori Barghini, co-host of "The Lori and Julia Show." "But a lot of times they just want to say hi. In that way, we're feeling the love.

"I couldn't be more delighted. The thing I'll miss most when I stop doing radio is the fair."

KFAN has dealt with the desire for social distancing by installing a bench right below the elevated radio booth. During commercial breaks, fans can sit below as their favorite personality leans out over the microphone.

"Certain people want to shake your hand every year," said KFAN's Dan Barreiro. "Now we may not be able to do that, but we can bump elbows."

Ron Johnson, who makes a habit out of stopping at the media booths every year, seemed thrilled just to have a seat in the front row of Barreiro's show last Thursday, especially when members of Monty's Traveling Reptile Show popped by to give spectators a chance to pet a tortoise as it chewed up grass in front of the bleachers.

"It's nice to match the voices with the faces," said Johnson, who works at a printing company in Cambridge, Minn.

Brooklyn Park's Bibiana Hassan waited out Thursday's thunderstorm in KSTP-TV's booth, which has been designed to look like it could throw a '50s dance party. She was excited to learn she was sharing shelter with the daughter of Elizabeth Ries, co-host of "Twin Cities Live."

"With the smaller crowds, there may actually be more chances to see people," the pet care specialist said.

KSTP's "Twin Cities Live" is the highest-profile TV show broadcasting from the fair, although the afternoon talker is doing it without guests or cooking segments. The setup allows for only about a third of the audience they would get in a normal year.

"We're used to giant crowds and waving to people all the way in the back," Ries said about a half-hour before going on the air, her daughter clinging to her leg. "It's loud and fun. A total high. I miss that."

KARE-11 isn't doing any live broadcasts from the fair, but the NBC affiliate is using the occasion to promote one of its newest faces.

Meteorologist Guy Brown, who joined the station last year, is shuttling from the KARE studios to the fair most mornings to conduct a weather class. The turnout the first couple days was slim — only six "students" showed up Friday — but Brown is relishing the experience.

"People want to know the person they are waking up to, the person that's in their living room," said Brown, who had never been to any state fair, even during his previous stint in Madison, Wis. "A lot of times, people think we are fake. Then they see you in person and they realize, 'Whoa! You are really like this!' It helps create authenticity."

Brown's more familiar co-workers, including anchors Randy Shaver and Julie Nelson, aren't scheduled to make appearances, but don't be surprised if they and other popular Twin Cities personalities wind up popping by.

They all know the value of being part of the Great Minnesota Get Together.

"I always find it odd how much people like the interaction," Barreiro said. "I love it. Whatever grumbling I do — and media members are going to grumble — it's great."

@NealJustin • 612-673-7431