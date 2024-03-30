Lizzo implied Friday that she's quitting the music industry, addressing the people who have criticized her amid sexual harassment allegations.

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it," the 35-year-old "About Damn Time" singer wrote in an Instagram post.

"But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it," she continued, calling out what she believes are "lies" being told about her and jokes made at her expense "because of how I look."

Lizzo didn't elaborate on what exactly she meant by the ending of her post, but cryptically wrote, "I QUIT."

Fans were quick to rally around the singer, leaving her comments of love and support.

"You are what's needed in this world!! You do what you need to do, but please know that you are needed," one wrote.

"Don't let these fools get the best of you," said another. "Keep goin ... Please don't give up. Nobody out here can do what you do ... like you do!!! Period."

Lizzo's message comes after the Democratic National Committee faced criticism for hiring her as a headliner for President Joe Biden's election fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday night.

"It's shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations," said attorney Ron Zambrano, who represents the three former dancers suing the Grammy Award winner for sexual harassment.

"Without getting into the politics, I can't imagine why anyone would want Lizzo representing them in any way, given her reprehensible behavior," Zambrano added. "It's just a terrible look."