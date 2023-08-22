From a dill pickle cheese curd taco to birthday cake doughnuts and even a little lutefisk, this year's new Minnesota State Fair foods has it all.
In total, there are 34 new foods and seven new vendors supplying fairgoers with morning-to-night treats.
And those are just the "official" options. The Taste team is scouting the fair for even more (unofficial) new foods on Day One.
On Thursday, follow along here as our food writers try all the new offerings this year.
(Don't forget to check out all the new drinks and stop by the Star Tribune booth to get your own Crop Art-flavored lip balm.)
Looking to avoid the Minnesota State Fair's bigger crowds? Here are tips on how to beat the crush
Local Looking to avoid the Minnesota State Fair's bigger crowds? Here are tips on how to beat the crush
Local Looking to avoid the Minnesota State Fair's bigger crowds? Here are tips on how to beat the crush
Local Looking to avoid the Minnesota State Fair's bigger crowds? Here are tips on how to beat the crush
Local Looking to avoid the Minnesota State Fair's bigger crowds? Here are tips on how to beat the crush
Local Looking to avoid the Minnesota State Fair's bigger crowds? Here are tips on how to beat the crush
