Jack Farrell, Haskell’s ahead-of-his-time wine connoisseur and media personality, dies at 82

Jack Farrell, the bow-tied and mustached face of Haskell’s liquor stores who became one of the Midwest’s most celebrated wine connoisseurs over a five-decade career in the Twin Cities, died of a heart attack July 27 at his family’s lake cabin in Deerwood. He was 82.
His death was confirmed by his family, who will assume control of Haskell’s, the local chain known for its specialty wine selection.
Acquired by Farrell and others in 1970, Haskell’s expanded from one to 10 stores under his leadership. His knowledge of fine wines — he globetrotted to wineries long before it was common for distributors to do so — earned him a clientele that included world leaders and celebrities.
But Farrell maintained a common touch, often saying the best wine education requires only a corkscrew and a notebook for documenting flavors. With his trademark look of bow tie, vest, blazer and pocket square, Farrell’s frequent radio and TV appearances in the Twin Cities made him a local media personality.
“It has been a ride like no one ever believed,” said his wife Cathy. “The places we’ve visited, the people we’ve met, the reputation he’s made for himself and for our family, it’s just amazing.”
Farrell, of Minneapolis, died at his family’s cabin the same day his final appearance on WCCO’s Saturday morning radio program “Wine Chat” was broadcast. With temperatures expected to reach into the 90s that weekend, he recommended the “unsung, unheralded and undiscovered” white wines of Bordeaux to deal with the heat.